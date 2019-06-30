Libyan government condemns Haftar’s threats to Turkey

The Presidential Council (PC) has condemned the threats made by the spokesman of Haftar's forces, Ahmed Al-Mismari, concerning the targeting of Turkish civilian vessels and aircraft, and his call for arresting Turkish citizens residing in Libya.

The PC said in a statement Saturday that it places full responsibility to the forces of Haftar for any harm to the nationals of any country on Libyan territory; saying that such threats promote sedition and hatred, and incites the killing on grounds of identity, according to the statement.

“We condemn and reject these threats and we confirm that we have all strict means to respond to them,” read the statement.

It called the UN Mission in Libya and the international community to clarify their positions on such unprecedented threats and take an action in this regard.