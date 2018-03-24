East Libya, Syria open trade line

The Syrian Exporters Association of the Assad regime announced the reopening of the export line to Libya by launching their first cargo ship from Lattakia port to Benghazi.

According to the official page of the association, the ship is carrying more than 300 tons of clothing, and added that this shipment comes after prior arrangements with the Union of Exporters and Council of Libyan Businessmen; both are based in eastern Libya.

Earlier, the Minister of Economy of so-called the Interim Government, Mounir Aseer, expressed during his participation in the "Made in Syria Exhibition” in mid-February, his ministry's readiness to open a commercial line with Syria to facilitate the shipment and exchange of goods and commercial products between the two countries.